NASCAR Home Tracks

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will head to Berlin Raceway for the Stars & Stripes 150 Saturday, July 1.

K&N Pro East Stat Advance: Berlin

Analyzing the Stars & Stripes 150 at Berlin Raceway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will make its inaugural trip to Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan, for the Stars & Stripes 150 on Saturday, July 1. Below is a look at the Stars & Stripes 150 and some of the selected participants.

Stars & Stripes 150 Race Setup:

• Harrison Burton leads the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East standings after winning three of the last four races, including the most recent stop at Memphis International Raceway.

• The 16-year-old Burton is the only driver to have finished in the top five in all six races this season, and he leads Todd Gilliland by 28 points heading to Berlin.

• Gilliland joins Burton as the only two drivers to finish in the top 10 in every race this season.

At Berlin Raceway:

History:

• Opened in 1951, Berlin Raceway is a .438-mile oval with short straightaways and long corners, giving it an almost circular feel. |

• In 1966, the track was paved in its current configuration, and it has played host to several regional touring series dates and major short track standalone events.

Notebook:

• This is the series’ first visit to Berlin Raceway.

• Berlin last hosted a NASCAR-sanctioned event in 1973, when Bob Senneker won a NASCAR Grand National East race there.

• Johnny Benson Jr., a longtime Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver as well as a champion in both the NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Chris Buescher and Erik Jones have all won races at Berlin in their careers.

Berlin Data:

Race: #7 of 14 overall

Race Date: Saturday, July 1, 9 p.m. CT

Airdate: NBCSN, Friday, July 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT

Track Layout: .438-mile asphalt oval

Banking/Corners: 13 degrees

Banking/Straights: 9 degrees

Race Length: 150 laps (65.63 miles)

Qualifying/Race Data:

2016 Winner: N/A

2016 Pole Sitter: N/A

1-lap Qualifying Record: N/A

100-lap Race Record: N/A

Selected Driver Highlights:

Hunter Baize (No. 13 Overstock Mercantile Chevrolet)

• Has climbed to third in the current series standings with one top five and five top-10 finishes in six races to date.

• One of only three drivers to post at least five top-10 finishes this season.

• Finished fourth at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for his best career finish and first top five since Iowa Speedway last season.

Ronnie Bassett Jr. (No. 04 Bassett Gutters & More Chevrolet)

• Earned his first career win in the season opener at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway in February.

• Is sixth the current standings with a win, three top fives and three top 10s through five races.

• Finished fourth at Tennessee’s Memphis International Speedway for his first top five since the second race of the season at Greenville (S.C.) Pickens Speedway.

Harrison Burton (No. 12 DEX Imaging Toyota)

• Holds the K&N Pro Series East points lead for the first time in his career with three wins and six top fives in six races this season.

• Won at Bristol for his first career K&N Pro Series win.

• Won the most recent event at Memphis for his third win in the last four races.

• Finished third in the Money In The Bank 150, a Super Late Model race at Berlin on June 19.

Chase Cabre (No. 4 Max Siegel Inc. Toyota)

• Sits seventh in the overall standings with two top fives and three top 10s in six races this season.

• Posted a career-best finish of second at Memphis in the series’ most recent race.

• Won the pole for both legs of the Twin 100s at South Boston (Va.) Speedway on May 6, his first two career series poles.

• Has started inside the top 10 in five of the six races this season, including the last four races in a row.

Ruben Garcia Jr. (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Toyota)

• Finished a career-best second at Bristol.

• Sits fourth in the overall standings with top-six finishes in three of the last four races, and has two top fives and four top 10s in six races this season overall.

• Was the 2015 NASCAR Peak Mexico Series champion with four wins, 15 top fives and 41 top 10s in 61 career starts in that series.

Todd Gilliland (No. 16 NAPA Auto Parts Toyota)

• Is the reigning NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion, having scored six wins, 11 top fives and 13 top 10s in 14 races in 2016.

• Became the youngest champion in NASCAR touring series history at 16 years, five months, and joined his grandfather Butch Gilliland as a K&N West champion (1997).

• One of only two drivers to finish in the top 10 in all six races this season, he sits second in the current K&N East standings with three top fives and six top 10s through six races.

Travis Miller (No. 40 MDM Motorsports Toyota)

• Earned his first career series win at South Boston.

• Has three top-10 finishes in three starts this season while running a partial schedule and has finished no worse than sixth in any of his starts.

• Finished third at Memphis for his second top-five finish in 12 career starts.

Chase Purdy (No. 17 Bama Buggies / Textron Off Road Toyota)

• Is fifth in the current standings with one top five and two top 10s through six races.

• Finished a career-high second in the first of two 100-lap events at South Boston.

• Earned his first career pole for the most recent race at Memphis, and has posted three consecutive qualifying efforts on the front row heading into Berlin.

• Is the highest-ranking rookie in the K&N Pro Series East after six races.

Up To Speed:

• The 2017 season is the 31st for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.

• The 2017 schedule features 14 races at 13 different tracks across the United States.

• Ronnie Bassett Jr. earned his first career win in the season opener at New Smyrna.

• Point leader Harrison Burton earned his first career win at Bristol and became the series’ first three-time winner this season with a victory at South Memphis.

• This marks first time in series history that it will race at Berlin Raceway.