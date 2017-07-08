NASCAR Home Tracks

Dillon Bassett had the fastest lap overall in two NASCAR K&N Pro Series East practice sessions at Thompson (Conn.) Speedway Motorsports Park Saturday.

PRACTICE: Bassett Sets Pace At Thompson

Post Fastest Lap Over Pair Of K&N Pro East Sessions

THOMPSON, Conn. -- Dillon Bassett used a mock qualifying run late in the final practice session for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at Thompson Motorsport Park to take the top overall spot Saturday afternoon.

Bassett's No. 44 Bassett and More Ford posted a lap of 20.375 seconds (110.429 mph) around the .625-mile oval to pace the field for Saturday night's Busch North Throwback 100.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Chase Cabre led the first practice and was second quick overall with a lap of 20.395 (110.321). Championship points leader Harriston Burton was third, followed by NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour regular Ryan Preece.

Cabre, Burton and Preece were separated by just .004 seconds in the first practice.

Tyle Dippel was second in the final practice and fifth fastest overall.

Chase Purdy, who wrecked his car in the opening laps of the first practice, was sixth quick overall with his backup. Doug Coby, Ruben Garcia Jr., Todd Gilliland and Ronnie Bassett Jr. rounded out the top 10.

Qualifying is slated for 5:45 p.m. and the Busch North Throwback 100 at 8:15 p.m.

