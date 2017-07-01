NASCAR Home Tracks

Todd Gilliland led the way in the sole practice session for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at Berlin Raceway Saturday afternoon.

PRACTICE: Gilliland Leads At Berlin

Paces K&N Pro East Inaugural Visit To Michigan Track

MARNE, Mich. -- Todd Gilliland is still looking for his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East win. Saturday, in the series' first visit to Berlin Raceway, the NASCAR Next driver set a blistering pace in practice.

Gilliland's mock qualifying run late in the 1 hour, 30 minute session for Saturday night's Stars & Stripes 150 put the No. 16 NAPA Auto Parts Toyota atop the charts with a lap of 17.026 seconds (92.611 mph) around the .438-mile oval.

Chase Purdy briefly jumped to p1 before settling for a runner-up spot at 17.030/92.590. Tyler Dippel was right behind at 17.031/92.584.

Championship points leader Harrison Burton was fourth fastest, followed by Ronnie Bassett Jr.

Gilliland, who leads the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West points, enters Saturday's race 28 behind Burton in the East.

Dillon Bassett, Hunter Baize, Chase Cabre, Travis Miller and Collin Cabre rounded out the top 10 in practice.

Group qualifying is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

