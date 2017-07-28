NASCAR Home Tracks

Bill McAnally Racing driver Derek Kraus earned his first 21 Means 21 Pole Award Friday at Iowa Speedway.

QUALIFYING: Kraus Notches First Pole

Will Lead The Field With Eggleston At Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa — Derek Kraus sped through two qualifying laps at bumpy Iowa Speedway as if he was a veteran who had always raced there.

Kraus, a 15-year-old from Stratford, Wis., won the pole for Friday night’s Casey's General Store 150 presented by Vatterott College, the annual NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West combination race at the .875-mile oval.

Kraus, driving the No. 19 Central Iowa Architectural/Carlyle Toyota for Bill McAnally Racing, had a fast lap of 128.404 mph. Chris Eggleston, who was in the top two in both of Friday’s practice session, was second at 128.398 mph.

Kraus comes into the race third in the K&N Pro Series West point standings. He has six top-10 finishes in eight K&N Pro Series West races this season.

Ruben Garcia (128.059) was third and took home the Coors Light Pole Award for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Todd Gilliland and Ben Kennedy completed the top five.

Collin Cabre, Tyler Dippel, Chase Cabre, Harrison Burton and Jesse Little rounded out the top-five.

Friday’s 150-lap K&N Pro Series East and West race begins at 7:30 p.m. CT

QUALIFYING RESULTS