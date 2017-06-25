NASCAR Home Tracks

Cayden Lapcevich celebrated his fourth career NASCAR Pinty's Series win Saturday at Autodrome Chaudiere.

Lapcevich Conquers Chaudiere

Defending Pinty's Champion Scores First Win of the Season

Vallée- Jonction, Que -- It was a wild weekend filled with rain and unpredictable weather for the NASCAR Pinty's Series, but that didn't stop Cayden Lapcevich from winning the CRS Express 300 at Autodrome Chaudiere.

The 17-year-old from Grimsby, Ontario, native fought hard with defending race winner Alex Labbe in a race that ran 10 extra laps. In a scene almost identical to last year's race at Chaudiere, the NASCAR Next driver, and Labbe were battling for the victory coming to the white flag. Lapcevich, who fought his way back from a mid-race run it with Adam Martin, brought his damaged No. 76 Fastline Dodge home 0.563 seconds ahead of Labbe, to take home his first win of the 2017 season and redeem himself from the second-place finish to Labbe at the quarter-mile bullring last year.

The win also marked the defending Pinty's Series champion's first win since last season at Quebec's St. Eustache in September.

L.P Dumoulin, who ran one of his strongest race of the season, finished third. D.J Kennington brought his car home in fourth-place, while E3 Spark Plug Pole Award winner Donald Theetge, who looked unstoppable in the early portion of the 300-lap event, wound up fifth.

Kevin Lacroix rebounded from being two laps down to finish sixth, with Alex Tagliani following in seventh. J.F Dumoulin, Andrew Ranger and Larry Jackson rounded out the top ten.

Following the CRS Express 300, Lacroix has relinquished his points lead to Labbe. Labbe now holds a two-point lead over Lacroix, while Lapcevich moved up to third -- eight points behind Labbe and one ahead of Dumoulin.

The NASCAR Pinty's Series will be back in action Saturday, July 8th for the Ecko Unlimited 100 at Circuit ICAR.

Cayden Lapcevich led a total of 137 laps en route to his first NASCAR Pinty's Series victory of the season. Matt Manor/NASCAR