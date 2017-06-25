NASCAR Home Tracks

Alex Labbe, who is the defending race winner, logged the fastest lap in NASCAR Pinty's Series practice.

Local Favourite Leads Pinty's Practice Session

Vallée- Jonction, Que -- Alex Labbe was the fastest during Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series practice session for the CRS Express 300 at Autodrome Chaudiere.

The defending race winner and local favorite from Victoriaville, Quebec, set a blazing lap of 13.018 seconds (69.136mph) around the quarter-mile oval.

Labbe's No.32 Can-am/Cyclops Gear/Kappa/Lous BBQ Ford won last time out at Ontario's Delaware Speedway and it's clear he has brought the same quick pace this weekend.

Defending series champion Cayden Lapcevich, finished the 45-minute session in second with a time of 13.022 (69.114). L.P. Dumoulin, who finished third, wasn't too far back, setting a time of 13.029 (69.077). D.J Kennington and Donald Theetge rounded out the top five.

David Michaud came home sixth fastest with Andrew Ranger following in seventh.

Points leader Kevin Lacroix finished eighth while J.F. Dumoulin and Alex Tagliani rounded out the top ten.

Qualifying for the CRS Express 300 is set for 11:30 a.m., with the green flag scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

PRACTICE RESULTS