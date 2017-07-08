NASCAR Home Tracks

Kevin Lacroix set the fastest lap during practice for the ECKO Unlimited 75 at Circuit ICAR.

PRACTICE: Lacroix Fastest at ICAR

Quebec Driver Leads The Way During Pinty's Practice Session

MIRABEL, Que -- Kevin Lacroix set the pace during Saturday's NASCAR Pinty's Series practice session for the ECKO Unlimited 75 at Circuit ICAR.

The 2015 ICAR winner from Saint-Eusatche, Quebec set a blistering lap of 49.182 seconds (50.067mph) around the brand new .625 mile layout.

Lacroix's No.74 Bumper to Bumper/Total/Gates/Go Fast Dodge won the season opening race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Lacroix is hungry for another win and has brought the fast pace on road courses with him to ICAR.

Four-time ICAR winner Andrew Ranger finished the session in second with a time of 49.235 (50.013). Elie Arseneau, the local favorite, finished third with time of 49.265 (49.983). Marc- Antoine Camirand and Alex Tagliani rounded out the top five.

Points leader Alex Labbe would finish sixth quickest, while Matthew Scannell finished seventh.

Cayden Lapcevich, L.P Dumoulin and J.F Dumoulin rounded out the top 10.

Qualifying for the ECKO Unlimited 75 is set to start at 3:30 p.m., with the green flag set to drop at 7 p.m.

PRACTICE RESULTS