NASCAR Home Tracks

Alex Tagliani set the fastest time in NASCAR Pinty's Series practice for Saturday's Pinty's Grand Prix of Toronto

PRACTICE: Tagliani Sets the Pace in Toronto

Quebec Driver Fastest in Pinty's Session

TORONTO, Ont -- Alex Tagliani was fastest during Friday's NASCAR Pinty's Series practice session for Saturday's Pinty's Grand Prix of Toronto at Exhibition Place.

The defending Pinty's GP winner from Lachenaie, Quebec, ran a quick lap of 1 minute 17.179 seconds (81.862mph) around the 1.749-mile temporary street course.

Tagliani's No.18 EpiPen/ Lowe's Dodge won the pole last race at ICAR, so it is clear he has brought the same fast pace to Toronto. Tagliani is also looking for his first win of 2017.

Two-time Pinty's GP winner Andrew Ranger set the second fastest time running a 1:17.187 (81.853). Marc- Antoine Camirand finished the one-hour session third fastest.

Rookie headliner Adam Andretti put his car into fourth place, while series' championship points leader Kevin Lacroix rounded out the top five.

Alex Labbe and Cayden Lapcevich came home sixth and seventh respectively. Anthony Simone, LP Dumoulin and DJ Kennington rounded out the top 10.

Qualifying for the Pinty's Grand Prix of Toronto is scheduled to start at 3:35 p.m. The green flag will drop at 3:45 p.m on Saturday.