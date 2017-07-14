NASCAR Home Tracks

Andrew Ranger captured his series leading third pole on the streets of Toronto.

QUALIFYING: Ranger Scores Toronto Pole

Quebec Driver Claims Third Pinty's GP Pole

Toronto, Ont -- Andrew Ranger continued his domination in Toronto by claiming the E3 Spark Plugs pole award Friday for Saturday's Pinty's Grand Prix of Toronto.

Ranger's No.27 Mopar Dodge set a blazing time of 1 minute 16.785 seconds (82.282 mph) around the 1.749 mile street course. Ranger, who is making his 100th career series start, was only one of two drivers to set a lap time faster than 1 minute 17 seconds.

The Roxton Pond, Quebec, driver's time was not fast enough to beat the track record of 1:16.260 set by Jason Bowles in 2011.

In addition to his two wins, this Ranger's series leading third pole on the streets of Toronto.

Defending Pinty's GP winner Alex Tagliani set a time of 1:16.976 (82.078) and will roll off second come Saturday. Series points leader Kevin Lacroix will start third.

Despite blowing a right rear tire during qualfying, rookie Adam Andretti will lineup fourth. Marc-Antoine Camirand will round out the top five starters.

Alex Labbe starts sixth, follwed by LP Dumoulin in seventh. Anthony Simone, Gary Klutt and JF Dumoulin will round out the top ten.

The green flag for the Pinty's Grand Prix of Toronto is scheduled for Saturday at 3:45 p.m.

QUALIFYING RESULTS