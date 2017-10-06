NASCAR Home Tracks

Doug Coby celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Coby Makes Daring Pass To Get Past Bohn

Veteran Uses Lapped Traffic To Earn Modified Win

CONCORD, N.C. - Sometimes when you don't have the best car a driver must rely on instincts and experience to get the win.

Defending NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Doug Coby used both and it paid big dividends for the veteran at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 38-year-old used lapped traffic in Turn 4 with 11 laps remaining in the 150-lap feature to get by Danny Bohn and win the Southern Slam 150.

The Milford, Connecticut, native started from the front after winning the Coors Light Pole earlier in the day and jumped out to an early lead. The four-time Tour champion held back a charging Ryan Preece, the defending race winner, and Corey LaJoie on many occasions within the first half of the race.

Bohn was able to pass Coby on a restart on Lap 81 on the outside and stayed out front until Coby made his bold move to get back in front and hold on for his 24th career win.

Bohn ened up second while rookie Calvin Carroll finished third. Jamie Tomaino rebounded after being involved in the first caution of the race on the green flag lap to finish fourth and Bobby Measmer Jr. completed the top five.

NASCAR K&N Pro Series West rookie Derek Kraus finished sixth with CJ Lehmann, Lauren Edgerton, LaJoie and Preece rounding out the top 10.

The race was slowed three times by caution for 13 laps. Preece and LaJoie both fell out of the race due to mechanical issues ending their pursuit for a win.

The victory was the second of the season for Coby, who will head back to Connecticut for the Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park with a shot at the tour championship.

RACE RESULTS | RACE CENTRAL LIVE REPLAY