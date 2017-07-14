NASCAR Home Tracks

Ryan Preece was fastest in the only NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice session of the weekend on Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Preece Sets New Hampshire Pace

Fastest In Only Whelen Modified Practice Session

LOUDON, N.H. -- Ryan Preece, who is already a two-time winner on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour this season, unloaded with plenty of speed at on Friday morning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 6 Simoniz Wax Chevrolet was fastest in the only practice session of the weekend for the Whelen Modified Tour with a fast lap of 28.830 seconds (132.112 mph) around the 1.058-mile New Hampshire oval. The Berlin, Conn. driver -- who completed 41 laps in the practice session -- will also be competing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series this weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Preece was followed in practice by Bobby Santos, who is the defending winner of Friday's Whelen All-Star Shootout. Santos posted a quick time of 28.850 seconds (132.021 mph) behind the wheel of his No. 44 Sully Tinio owned modified. Following Santos was former NHMS winner Todd Szegedy, who wheeled the No. 85 Stuart's Automotive Chevrolet to the third fastest time of 29.005 seconds (131.315 mph).

Behind him, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2017 race winner Ryan Newman was fourth and Preston, Conn. driver Max Zachem rounded out the top five behind the wheel of his No. 20.

Six through 10 in the opening session were Patrick Emerling, Rowan Pennink, Doug Coby, Chase Dowling and Justin Bonsignore.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to the track with the non-points Whelen Engineering All-Star Shootout at 2:10 p.m. this afteroon. The Eastern Propane & Oil 100, a points championship event, is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 2:10 p.m.

