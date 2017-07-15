NASCAR Home Tracks

Ryan Preece will start from the pole in Saturday's Eastern Propane & Oil 100 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Preece To Start From Pole at NHMS

Qualifying Rained Out; Field Set By Practice Speeds

LOUDON, N.H. -- Ryan Preece will start from the pole in the Eastern Propane & Oil 100 after Whelen Modified Tour qualifying was rained out on Saturday morning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Since the timed qualifying session was cancelled, the field was lined up based on Friday's practice speeds, per the series rulebook.

Preece, a Berlin, Conn. driver, won Friday's Whelen All-Star Shootout with a last lap pass of Ryan Newman and will look to become the first driver to sweep both the All-Star and the championship points event in the same weekend.

He will be joined on the front row by Franklin, Mass. driver Bobby Santos, who posted the second fastest lap time in Friday's practice session. Santos will be searching his second career New Hampshire victory on Saturday afternoon behind the wheel of the Sunny Tinio No. 44.

Todd Szegedy, a former winner at New Hampshire, will start third behind the wheel of his No. 85 Stuart's Automotive Chevrolet. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman will take the green flag from fourth spot, while Max Zachem will roll of the grid in fifth.

Sixth through 10th for the green flag will be Patrick Emerling, Rowan Pennink, Doug Coby, Chase Dowling and Justin Bonsignore. Series points leader Timmy Solomito will take the green flag from 14th position in his Starrett Tools No.

The Eastern Propane & Oil 100 is scheduled to take the green flag just after 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

STARTING LINEUP