NASCAR Home Tracks

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour points leader Doug Coby won the Coors Light Pole Award for the Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

QUALIFYING: Coby Scores Charlotte Pole

Points Leader Grabs Front Row Bragging Rights For Special Event

CONCORD, N.C. - Although the Southern Slam 150 is a non-points race, don't tell Doug Coby not to give it his all.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour points leader was able to slip by Danny Bohn to win the Coors Light Pole for the Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Milford, Connecticut, native, who is going after his fourth consecutive title and fifth in the past six years, finished with a fast lap time of 15.211 seconds (59.168 mph) to edge past Bohn (15.218/59.140) for the top spot and win the pole.

Bobby Measmer Jr. was third with Ryan Preece, the defending champion of the Southern Slam 150, fourth and Derek Kraus rounding out the top five.

Corey LaJoie, who was fastest in practice and competing in his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race since 2012, will start sixth with Trey Hutchens III, Jamie Tomaino, CJ Lehmann and Calvin Carroll completing the top 10.

The eight annual Southern Slam 150 is slated to start at approximately 8:40 p.m. following Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying.

QUALIFYING RESULTS