Alex Caffi Motorsports keeps growing

Alex Caffi Motorsports, the team founded and managed by former Formula 1 driver Alex Caffi will continue on its growing path in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2019. The monegasque team will field three cars in the upcoming European NASCAR season and announced the first names of its international lineup.

Reigning Challenger Trophy winner Kenko Miura will return in the ELITE 1 Division and will be joined at the wheel of the #2 Toyota Camry by finnish rookie Jesse Vartiainen in the ELITE 2 Division, while Pierluigi Veronesi will enter his second NWES season on the #27 Mustang in ELITE 2.

After winning by 3 points a thrilling battle for the Challenger Trophy that went down to the very last race at Circuit Zolder in 2018, Kenko Miura is looking forward to another ultra-competitive season in Euro NASCAR’s top division.

“My history in NASCAR began the same year Alex Caffi Motorsports was founded. My growth has been the growth of the team, and as soon as the team will make more progress, I will also progress and will deliver better results. The team perfectly understands my way of driving and how to put me in the best spot to perform,” said the Japanese driver. “Last year I was able to gain a lot of experience, so I’d like to seek further speed with my Euro NASCAR car and take one more step forward to earn better results. I think I can drive a little more aggressively and I want to continue defend the Challenger Trophy.”

Finnish driver Jesse Vartiainen made an impressive debut at the Hockenheimring Semi Finals last year by finishing 11th and 6th in the ELITE 2 Division. The Kupio native will enter his first full-time season to build on that solid result and doesn’t feel much pressure on his shoulder.

“The move to Alex Caffi Motorsports was my first goal. I drove one event for them last season in Hockenheim, the spirit inside the team was great and I understood we can succeed together. I’m going to the first race of the season with a relaxed mind, but anyway i look forward to be able to fight soon for for the win. I look forward to all the races because the series and the tracks are all new for me. Hockenheim is the only one where i have driven it and i will have to take advantage of it,” said Vartiainen.

For Pierluigi Veronesi 2019 will mark the second season in the ELITE 2 Division on the #27 Mustang. The Italian driver scored 6 top-10 in 2018, finishing 12th in points and fourth in the Rookie Cup. The goal for him is to put the experience he gained to good use and climb spots in the overall classification.

“I know much better the car, the team, the tracks and the series now, so I want to be among the top five drivers in the ELITE 2 Division and continue my NWES career for many years to come. This team is like a second family for me, they know exactly how put me in the best condition and we also have a great time together, which is very important,” said Veronesi. “I look forward to visit Most and Venray for the first time and I want to thank my car owner Alessio Bolzani and all the sponsors for making this happen for me.”

The Euro NASCAR season will kick-off on April 13-14 in Valencia, Spain at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with the sixth edition of the popular Valencia NASCAR Fest.