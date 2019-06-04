PIT BOX: K&N West Rolls Into Rocky Mountains at Colorado

Translations

After a thrilling opening four races to the K&N Pro Series West season, the circuit heads to Colorado National Speedway, one of the most picturesque tracks on the schedule, for round five of the 2019 campaign.

After almost one month off, drivers, teams and fans will be eager to take to the Dacono, Colorado, short-track, where we will witness a new winner, as no prior victors are in this year’s 150-lapper at CNS.

Coming off a top five result in Memphis and extending his points lead in the K&N Pro Series East, Derek Kraus will be looking to stretch out his championship points lead in the K&N Pro Series West with another solid run at Colorado.

The Stratford, Wisconsin native has a pair of top fives in two trips to CNS (second and fourth), tied for the best average finish with Trevor Huddleston.

Kraus’ Bill McAnally Racing teammate Brittney Zamora will attempt to carry her momentum from Tucson into Colorado. She scored a pair of top five finishes (career-best third in the second Twin 100) and led 26 laps from the pole. She also scored a ninth-place finish at Memphis this past weekend.

Rounding out the BMR trio is Hailie Deegan. Deegan was busy in Pocono Raceway, earning her career-best finish in the ARCA Menard’s Series (seventh) for Venturini Motorsports. Colorado will mark her fifth race with new crew chief Kyle Wolosek and second at CNS (finished top five last season).

Although Kody Vanderwal’s trip to Tucson to defend his Twin 100 victories didn’t go as planned, a trip to his backyard might be just what the doctor ordered.

The LaSalle, Colorado native won the Pro Truck event this past weekend at Colorado National Speedway, his home track which he races at almost every feasible weekend.

Pulled off the win in one of the most fun races I've had in quite some time! The truck was on a rail for the first half and made a lot of passes in lots of different grooves. The #22 made me work hard for it in the second half pic.twitter.com/oVNJGvVWd0 — Kody Vanderwal (@KodyVanderwal) June 2, 2019

Vanderwal hasn’t finished inside the top 10 since March (Irwindale). A solid run with some hometown support would do wonders for his confidence in his first season with Levin Racing.

Jagger Jones will be making his first career start at Colorado. He’s yet to finish worse than sixth this season. His Sunrise Ford teammate Huddleston will look to earn his second consecutive top five of 2019 and second straight at Colorado.

RACE COLORADO NAPA 150 PLACE Colorado National Speedway DATE Saturday, June 8, 2019 TIME 8:30 p.m. MDT TELEVISION FansChoice.TV (live), 8:30 p.m. MDT; NBCSN – Thursday, June 13, 6 p.m. EDT TRACK LAYOUT 0.375-mile paved oval 2018 WINNER Derek Thorn 2018 POLE Derek Kraus EVENT SCHEDULE Garage opens: 11 a.m. MDT; First practice: 2:15-3 p.m.; Final practice: 3:45-4 p.m.; Group qualifying: 6 p.m.; Driver autograph session: 7:30 p.m.; Driver introductions: 8:15 p.m.; Colorado NAPA 150: 8:30 p.m TWITTER @cnsracing HASHTAG #ColoradoNAPA150, #KNWEST

CREW CHIEF HANDOUT: The starting field for the Colorado NAPA 150 is limited to 20 starters, including provisional positions. The first 16 drivers will secure starting positions based on group qualifying for the Colorado NAPA 150. The remaining four spots will be awarded through the provisional process.

The number of groups for qualifying will be determined by NASCAR. Each group qualifying session will be five (5) minutes in duration and the fastest single lap speed of each vehicle will determine starting positions 1st through 16th. Adjustments or repairs may not be made on a vehicle after the vehicle enters the track to begin the qualifying session. Vehicles may not return to the track or make any further qualifying laps unless directed to do so by a NASCAR Official or in the event of a caution. If a vehicle returns to pit road, the vehicle’s qualifying attempt is complete. Once a vehicle’s qualifying attempt is complete the vehicle must proceed directly to the designated impound area once it enters pit road. In the event of a caution, all vehicles must exit the track. Vehicles that elect to continue must proceed directly to the re-entry area of pit road and stop to the outside of pit road. No adjustments or repairs may be made to any vehicle on pit road or in the re-entry area during a caution except the removal of tape on the grille opening only, once removed the reinstallation of tape will not be permitted. Vehicles will be impounded after qualifying. Vehicle must qualify on race set up. Only minor adjustments will be permitted following qualifying (i.e. air pressure checked, tape removed). NASCAR Officials must oversee and authorize any and all work being done during this time period.

The Colorado NAPA 150 will be 150 laps (56.25 miles) and is to be run in three (3) segments with scheduled breaks at or around the conclusion of laps 50 and 100.

The maximum tire allotment available for this event is as follows: Four (4) tires for practice, four (4) tires for qualifying and to begin the race for a total of eight (8) tires. A team representative must designate qualifying and race tires to NASCAR Officials at the designated time. Teams will be allowed to bring one (1) set of tires from home to register for practice session(s). Tires must be proper code and registered with NASCAR Officials prior to the beginning of the practice sessions.

