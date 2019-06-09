QUALIFYING: Kody Vanderwal Sets Track Record At Home

Translations

Kody Vanderwal earned his first career pole and set the track record for the Colorado NAPA 150 at Colorado National Speedway on June 8, 2019. (Meg Oliphant/NASCAR)

DACONO, Colo. — Kody Vanderwal has the hometown mojo on his side in Colorado.

The driver of the No. 43 Levin Racing Chevrolet and LaSalle, Colorado native earned his first career K&N Pro Series E3 Spark Plugs Pole Award at his home track, breaking the 12-year track record in the process.

“It feels really good, I’ve been wanting a pole in the K&N Series for a long time,” Vanderwal, who won a Pro Truck race at CNS last weekend, said. “We really had never figured out qualifying until now, I wasn’t quite sure because we never got to mock up in practice (because of the rain), but it was really good there. I actually ran three laps in the (16.100s). Very consistent, very fast.”

Brittney Zamora (16.343), Jagger Jones (16.389), Hailie Deegan (16.390) and Matt Levin (16.400) rounded out the top five qualifiers from Colorado National Speedway.

Derek Kraus, Travis Milburn, Todd Souza, John Wood and Trevor Huddleston completed the top 10.

QUALIFYING RESULTS

The green flag for the Colorado NAPA 150 is scheduled to fly at approximately 8:30 p.m. MDT from CNS. FansChoice.TV will have live coverage of the event.