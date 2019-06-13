Support System Stays Strong with Lacrosse Speedway’s Eckelberg Racing Family

Translations

Curt Eckelberg (center) started Eckelberg Racing in 1987, and now his son, Jonathan (left), and daugther, Mandi (right), drive two of his three cars at Lacrosse Speedway. (Courtesy Jonathan Eckelberg)

Curt Eckelberg started Eckelberg Racing in 1987, before either of his children, Jonathan and Mandi Eckelberg, were even born.

The eldest Eckelberg drove late models at Lacrosse Speedway, in West Salem, Wisconsin, for nearly three decades before stepping out of the car two years ago and into a role as crew chief and team owner for his two children. But even though their dad isn’t in the car, both Jonathan and Mandi say having him around has helped the duo continue to grow in the family sport.

Unlike Jonathan and Mandi, Curt Eckelberg did not grow up around racing. His brother built him his first car while Curt was on his honeymoon. From there, Eckelberg Racing was born and grew to where it is now, with three cars all racing at Lacrosse Speedway, a paved .625-mile oval with an inner quarter-mile action track just 10 minutes from the shores of the Mississippi River. Jonathan drives in the track’s Tobacco Outlet Plus Late Model Division, as does teammate Justin Mullikin, while Mandi drives in the Game Fuel Sportsmen division, both part of the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series.

Lacrosse Speedway | Facebook | Twitter

Jonathan began driving 13 years ago when he was 16 years old. Growing up around the sport, he said for him getting into racing was always just kind of expected once he was old enough.

Mandi never had too many aspirations of driving growing up, but seeing her big brother compete was enough to give her the bug too.

“I didn’t really have a set opinion on getting into a race car until Jonathan turned 16 and was given a car and was out there,” she said. “He’s definitely one of the people I’m most competitive with so since big brother was doing it I absolutely had to do it and get out there and kind of show him what was up.”

That competitive edge has softened a bit as the two have gotten older. While they still push each other to finish better, the relationship is based more on support and helping each other get better.

“If Mandi comes in off the track and I see something or my dad sees something that she’s doing or the way the car’s handling just saying, ‘Well why don’t you try this to have a better lap time,’ and vice versa,” Jonathan said. “The same thing when I’m on the track… I think there’s always that thought in the back of our head of ‘Mandi won a race’ or ‘Mandi won a feature’ and having that in the back of your mind of I need to make darn sure that I do well too. But not racing in the same division, its more of that support system to push each other.”

“I think the competitive edge is still there between us,” Mandi said.

“Not necessarily on the same level it was previously, but there has been talk of me jumping up to the late model division and kind of testing out what that may be like or that kind of stuff. But I think more so right now being in different divisions its more of how can we help each other versus how can I do better than my brother.”

Eckelberg Racing | Facebook | Twitter

When Curt Eckelberg decided to step away from driving two years ago, Jonathan and Mandi said the transition was tough after first because seeing him drive was all they had ever known. But now that their dad has taken on more of a managerial role, they’re able to utilize him a lot more than when he was having to take time to get his own car ready on Saturday nights.

“It was a big change for us, but I think it really has helped me and Mandi come a long way,” Jonathan said.

“It’s amazing to have him there not only as support but as our crew chief,” Mandi said. “Mom is down in the pits many times checking tire pressures or helping change tires sometimes. Always having that family and friend support in the crowd and coming down from the stands and talking to us. Just having that family support each week really helps drive the passion for it.”

Their mom will even get behind the wheel in the track’s “queen bees” race every year. Jonathan said that sports have always been hugely important to the Eckelbergs, and racing is the central part of that.

Both Jonathan and Mandi have had their struggles at the track this season, but their hope is they can learn from each race, good or bad.

“Whether we’re at the front of the pack or back of the pack, every week there’s some sort of learning lesson we’ve gotten out of it or found something that works differently with this car or something we need to change,” Mandi said. “Just making sure we’re at least learning something each week even if we’re not running at the front of the pack necessarily.”

Lacrosse Speedway points standings

For them, no matter what happens on the track, they have each other and their family to lean on, and they want to help others fall on love with the sport and the track that has meant so much to all of them.

“A big thing of why we continue to race and continue to be a part of the racing scene at Lacrosse Speedway is because it’s been such a family sport for us,” Jonathan said.

NASCAR racing will return to Lacrosse Speedway this Saturday beginning with qualifying at 6:15 p.m. The night will feature Late Models, Sportsmen, Hobby Stocks, and Street Stocks.

Lacrosse Speedway schedule